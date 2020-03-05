Antonelli
Antonelli

 Frankie Mansfield/Staff

Half of the South all-stars are coming from the Lowcountry.

Six local basketball standouts have been selected for the 72nd annual North-South all-star game.

The high school showcase will align the top seniors from the Lower State against their Upper State counterparts March 21 at Lexington High School.

Bishop England point guard Patrick Antonelli highlights the local contingent. The Class AAA all-state selection and Region 7 Player of the Year averaged 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals per game for the Bishops, who went 26-3 on way to the state quarterfinals this season.

“There’s no question he’s one of the best point guards around,” Bishop England coach Bryan Grevey said. “His understanding of the game is so much further along than most players at the high school level.”

Antonelli averaged nearly two assists per turnover. He shot 66 percent from inside the three-point arc and 51 percent overall.

“He’s purely pass-first. He likes to get the other guys involved,” Grevey added. “But when he has to score, look out.”

Antonelli will be joined from the Lowcountry by Malakhi Stremlow of Cane Bay, Ahmad Brown of Ashley Ridge, Wendell Seabrook of Charleston Charter, Kaiden Mines of West Ashley, and Doggie Brown of North Charleston on the South all-star squad. Seabrook has a broken wrist and will not play but will attend. 

Brown averaged 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for the AA Lower State runner-up Cougars this season. Seabrook posted 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals to help 21-4 Charleston Charter to the state semifinals in Class A. Stremlow posted 13 points and 11 rebounds as Cane Bay turned in its second-highest win total in school history. 

Ashley Ridge went 17-8 this season, while West Ashley finished 16-10. Both teams lost in the first round of the playoffs.

James Island coach Stan Wilkins will serve on the South coaching staff, along with Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones and Hartsville coach Yusef English. Wilkins led James Island to an 11-11 record and first-round playoff exit this season.

Goose Creek’s Aniyah Oliver and Kolia Adams are joined by Amanda Blake of Ashley Ridge, C’Vashia Johnson of North Charleston on the South girls all-star team, coached by James Island’s Emily Beyoglides.

2020 North-South all-star rosters

South boys

JB Moore, AC Flora

Ahmad Brown, Ashley Ridge

Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England

Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay

Maddux Harrell, Chapin

Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter

Tonka Hemingway, Conway

Quentin Hodge, Lakewood

Leondria Nelson, Manning

Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston

Brian Sparks, South Florence

Kaiden Mines, West Ashley

Coaches: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork; Stan Wilkins, James Island; Yusuf English, Hartsville

North boys

Markus Nastase, Clover

Brenton Benson, Daniel

Justin Amadi, Dorman

Tauris Watson, Gray Collegiate

I’rek Hartwell, H-K-T

Mason Grigg, Northwestern

Draylon Burton, Powdersville

Cincere Scott, Ridge View

Derrick Fields, Travelers Rest

Case Roach, Travelers Rest

Nick Brenegan, Wade Hampton

Tyler Bowens, Wade Hampton.

Coaches: Chad Cary, Newberry; Josh Mills, Travelers Rest; Jared Adamson, Nation Ford

South girls

Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge

Tatyana Aiken, Bluffton

CeCe Wells, Crestwood

Jakya Bell, Dillon

Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek

Kolia Adams, Goose Creek

Ari’Yana Hayes, Loris

Keyla Britt, Marion

Tyliah Burns, North Augusta

Ca’Vashia Johnson, North Charleston

Jordan Berger, North Myrtle Beach

Jazlynn Bowman, Scott’s Branch

Coaches: Charkris Thomas, Hemingway; Ira Owens, Cane Bay; Emily Beyoglides, James Island

North girls

Kelsey Brown, Brashier Middle Charter

Paige Davis, Buford

Marissa Powe, Christ Church

Alexis Rice, Dorman

Lauren Livingston, Emerald

Isabella Giarrizzi, Fort Mill

Ehrial Wagstaff, Irmo

Jordan Brown, McCormick

Kaliah Kendrick, Seneca

Randi Neal, South Pointe

Amyria Moore, Spartanburg

Ja’La Wade, Westwood

Coaches: Jeanette Wilder, Saluda; Susan Wade, Gaffney; Missy Fowler, Byrnes.