Bishop England swept Loris, 3-0, in the opening round of the Class AAA volleyball state playoffs Wednesday on Daniel Island.
The Bishops moved ahead with a 25-14 win in the first set, followed by a 25-18 win in the second. Bishop England scored the first seven points of the third set on way to a convincing 25-6 finish.
The second-seeded Bishops will travel to Region 5 champion Gilbert in the second round on Monday.
Region 6 champion Academic Magnet moved past Cheraw, 3-0, in its AAA opener Monday in North Charleston.
The Raptors were dominant from the opening serve with wins of 25-8 and 25-9 through the first two sets before finishing the match 25-13 in the third.
Academic Magnet will host second-seeded Strom Thurmond in the second round on Monday.
Oceanside put away Calhoun County, 3-0, in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The defending Lower State champion Landsharks surrendered just 11 of 86 games, winning 25-3, 25-6 before closing the match with an overwhelming 25-2 win in the third set.
Landsharks senior Olivia Yarborough posted a match-high 11 kills.
Sophie Meredith and Fragola Carissa both served seven aces. Meredith also set up 27 assists.
Oceanside will host second-seeded Johnsonville in the second round on Monday.
Philip Simmons moved through the first round of the postseason for the second straight year with a 3-0 win over Woodland in its AA opener.
The Iron Horses won the opening set 25-15 before outlasting the Wolverines 25-21 in the second. The next wasn’t nearly as close, though, as Philip Simmons finished with a 25-6 win in the third.
Maya Gerding and Alex Bobey both finished with a team-high nine kills for Philip Simmons. Gerding also had nine digs. Freshman Emma Etheridge recorded 21 assists and served six aces.
Philip Simmons will travel to No. 1 seed East Clarendon in the second round on Monday.