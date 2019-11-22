Anna Maria D'Annunzio and William Heyward McCants, both of Ladson, S.C., were united in marriage on July 5, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
The wedding officiant was Jason Ledford of Tapestry Church.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. David D'Annunzio Sr. and Mrs. Tracy D'Annunzio of Winston-Salem, N.C.
The groom is the son of Mr. Lynn McCants and Mrs. Stephanie McCants of Mount Pleasant, S.C.
The bride was given away by her father, David D'Annunzio Sr.
The Maid of Honor was Megan D'Annunzio. The bridesmaids were MaryCole McCants, Courtney McCants, Elizabeth Watson, Anna Leigh Gazecki, Emma DeRhodo, Tiffany Lou, Nicole Wai, Hope Banks and Emily Shaw.
The bride wore a beautiful sweetheart cut A-line gown with lace overlapping tulle. The bridesmaids wore full-length light pink Hayley Paige gowns that glittered in the sun.
The flower girl was Violet Felix.
The Best Man was Mr. Lynn McCants, father of the groom. The groomsmen were John McCants, David D'Annunzio Jr., Sam Craver, Pete Page III and Harrison Greer.
The bride’s mother’s parents are Mr. Keith MacKinnon and Mrs. Kathleen MacKinnon, of Rockville, Md. The bride’s father’s parents are Mr. Dennis D'Annunzio Sr. and Mrs. Nancy D'Annunzio of Pfafftown, N.C.
The grooms mother’s parents are the late Margaret Thomas of Cayce, S.C. The grooms father’s parents are the late Mrs. Doris McCants and the late Mr. Heyward McCants of North Charleston, S.C.
The bride is a graduate of Charleston Southern University and currently a student at MUSC College of Medicine. The groom is an Applications Engineer at MSI-Viking Gage.
The newlywed’s honeymoon will take place on a Disney Cruise in 2020. They will reside in Ladson, S.C.