On March 6, Charleston County Emergency Management hosted a conference call with Tri-county partners, first responders, and health officials about COVID-19. This is a rapidly evolving event and we are working with our partners to make every effort to educate staff and prepare should the virus spread to Charleston County.
“Out of an abundance of caution to protect public safety crews and limit exposure to the spread of any type of virus, we have added some additional questions to our Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center protocols,” said Charleston County 9-1-1 Director Jim Lake. “In order to better direct public safety personnel, dispatchers will ask additional screening questions on patient calls related to respiratory problems and illness.”
Charleston County Emergency Management recommends citizens and staff follow guidelines from S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
- DHEC Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) homepage: https://www.scdhec.gov/health/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
- CDC Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) homepage: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
- Coronavirus Disease-2019 (COVID-19) and Children: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/children-faq.html
Additional recommendations from the CDC and DHEC:
- Wash hand often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
