Charleston Hospitality Group (CHG), with 10 restaurants and entertainment establishments in the Charleston region, is creating a nationwide movement to give hope and sustainability for unemployed hospitality workers and healthcare responders through the COVID-19 health crisis.
Its newly launched campaign, “Full Belly, Full Hearts, will provide a donated hot meal at each of their Toast locations to hospitality workers laid-off and their families along with brave healthcare workers battling this virus on the front lines.
CHG will employ roughly 15% of paid hospitality workers to help serve their fellow peers and prepare meals to thousands of people. Hot meals will be provided as both a delivery and pick-up option for breakfast, lunch and dinner with a new menu daily. CHG will begin serving guests as early as Monday, March 30, 8 a.m.
“At a time when others are closing their doors, we want to open ours back to the people most affected by this. In partnership with a food supplier, we want to create a means by which hospitality workers affected by this crisis and overworked healthcare providers can come get a meal or work with pay serving their fellow food and beverage peers,” states CEO and Founder Sam Mustafa.
Mustafa is urging fellow restaurant groups around the country to join in the “Full Belly, Full Hearts” campaign.
“I challenge restaurateurs across America to join me in this effort,” Mustafa says. “Together, we can help millions of our valued employees along with our coronavirus healthcare heroes working to save lives every single day.”
Food Pick-up and Delivery Details
Who: Unemployed hospitality workers, their families, and healthcare responders
What: Initiative to support our hospitality and healthcare workers being affected by the COVID-19 crisis Where: Toast of Charleston, Toast of Mount Pleasant, Toast of Summerville, Toast of West Ashley. For delivery, please contact (843) 822-0011
When: Begins Monday, March 30 at 8 AM. Will run from Monday – Sunday, 8 AM – 8 PM. Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. One meal per person, per day