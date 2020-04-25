$1.2M raised within two weeks for COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund in coastal SC, with $500k match from Bakker family

Coastal Community Foundation and its regional partners announce today that $1.2 million has been raised in two weeks for the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund for coastal South Carolina, exceeding the fundraising goal by $200,000.
Thanks to the generosity of hundreds of donors and the Bakker family, who matched $500,000 in donations, the fund balance now stands at more than $1.5 million, with more than $1.8 million raised since the fund's inception. Every dollar is going directly to the nonprofits working on providing medical care, food access, financial support and more to those most impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak in the nine counties of coastal South Carolina.
Blackbaud founder Tony Bakker, his wife, Linda Bakker, and their two children, James Bakker and Katy Bakker McKee, pledged on April 7 to match donations of up to $500,000 to the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund of Coastal Community Foundation through April 20 — giving the Foundation and its partners two weeks to raise the $500,000 from other sources.
"With this expansion of our resources, we can say confidently to our communities that they will not be alone in facing this crisis," said Darrin Goss, President and CEO of Coastal Community Foundation. "We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of the Bakker family, and for every donor who gave what they could to help their neighbors get through this."
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who joined in to meet the match, which more than doubled what can go out to support those in need during this time of unapparelled crisis," Tony Bakker said. "This is about the health and welfare of our friends and neighbors, all along the coast, and we believe it important to think about those who are struggling with the basics.”
Coastal Community Foundation and its partners would also like to extend special thank you to Bank of America for contributing $100,000 to the fund.
Since its inception in March, the COVID-19 Relief & Recovery Fund has raised more than $1.8 million. So far, Coastal Community Foundation has awarded grants to 17 nonprofits, totaling $211,000.
The first round of grants, announced on April 7, supported five nonprofits expanding food access, providing shelter to children and supporting small businesses throughout coastal South Carolina in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The second round of grants totaling $111,000 has now been awarded to 12 nonprofits throughout the coastal region to provide free meals, telehealth services, financial assistance and more to our communities.