The Town of Mount Pleasant FY2020 Application for Accommodations Tax Funding is available online. The application is for tourism-related projects or events to be held July 1 through Dec. 31.
Submit your application via email to tourism@tompsc.com or mail it to ATAC, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Please download and complete the application in Adobe Reader. Responses submitted in Internet browsers will not be saved.
All completed applications and supporting documents must be submitted by Feb. 3. The project presentations will be held at Town Hall, 100 Ann Edwards Lane, in March and may not exceed two minutes. The Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee will deliberate and grade the projects in March.
On March 10, the projects will be presented to Town Council for final approval. The organizations receiving funding will be notified shortly after Town Council’s approval.
The application is divided into five sections ranging from organization information, financial information and funding request to scoring system and attachments and operations.
ABOUT ATAX FUNDING
Accommodations Tax is available under section 6-1-530 of State Law for the following tourism-related expenditures:
- Advertising and promotion related to tourism development
- Maintenance or operation of a tourist-related building or facility
- Construction of tourist-related building or facility
- Beach renourishment
Accommodations Tax is not available for the following tourism-related expenditures:
- Sporting Events with Scholarships
- Promotion of Events staged by Colleges, Senior Centers, or Local Choirs for the Participation of Locals
- Cultural Programs in the Schools
- Anything that Involves a “Re-Granting” of Funds or Donation of Proceeds
For a complete listing of eligible and ineligible projects, please refer to the ATAX State Guidelines Summary.
Email tourism@tompsc.com for additional questions on the FY2020 Application for Accommodations Funding.