On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27 an open house was held for a historic landmark in Mount Pleasant. The Patjens Post Office in the Old Village neighborhood currently sits at the corner of Pitt and Bank streets in Edwards Park.
The post office was donated to the Alhambra Garden Club by a Patjen descendant in 1971. To thank the community for their support of the Patjens Post Office, the Alhambra Garden Club orchestrated the open house on Oct. 27. The public was invited to step inside the historic post office which was built and opened in 1899.
Minnie Mayberry was available to share some of the building's history and answer any questions. The Alhambra Garden Club provided cookies and conversation.