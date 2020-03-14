The Coastal Expeditions Foundation, the philanthropic arm of local ecotourism company Coastal Expeditions, invites the community to BeWilder on Thursday, March 19 at Cannon Green to support conservation projects in the Lowcountry.
Guests will enjoy cocktails and the silent auction in the lush garden courtyard followed by a seasonal dinner in the adjacent Trolley Room prepared by the chefs at Wild Common. Dallas Baker & Friends will be entertaining with lively bluegrass and Victoria Hansen of SC Public Radio is hosting.
The silent and live auctions have been curated to feature nature, wellness and experiences. Live auction include a private expedition with Coastal Expeditions’ Chris Crolley to a barrier island to observe the sea turtle team at work. The silent auction includes a custom-made megalodon necklace, birding expedition, original Audubon prints, native plants, landscape consultation, outdoor gear and so much more.
In addition, the foundation will be raffle off a Old Town NEXT hybrid canoe and paddle ($1,200 value). Raffle tickets are $40 each.
The proceeds from this evening will go directly to conservation & environmental education projects in Charleston that need the funding, like the Sea Turtle Program in Cape Romain. Last year, 40% of the state’s loggerhead sea turtle nests were laid on the barrier islands in this national wildlife refuge. The Coastal Expeditions Foundation is committed to covering the budgetary shortfalls by paying the seasonal salaries of the wildlife biologists necessary to keep this program going.
March 19 is the vernal equinox, so dress for spring. Ties aren’t necessary.
Tickets are available through March 9 at coastalexpeditions.com or by calling 843-884-7684. Tickets are $125 per person.