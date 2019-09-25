Travis Manion Foundation has rescheduled the Charleston 9/11 Heroes Run 5K race, originally scheduled for Sept. 7 and postponed due to Hurricane Dorian, which now will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17 beginning at 2 p.m. at Charleston Fire and Police Department - Daniel Island.
The annual race will unite the community to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, as well as to honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and our communities.
Special guests expected to be in attendance include:
- Charlie Amoroso - (Father of Fallen Port Authority Police Officer Chris Amoroso, EOW 9/11/01)
- Ngozi Onwuka – (Sister of Fallen Florence Police Dept. Sgt. Terrence Carraway, EOW 10/3/18)
- Katie Godwin – (Mother of Fallen Florence County Sheriff's Office Deputy Farrah Turner, EOW 10/22/18)
The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt. Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Travis visited Rescue One in NYC—famous for losing almost all of their men on 9/11—and returned home with a deeper passion about why he was fighting in Iraq. At its heart, the 9/11 Heroes Run is a tribute to a personal commitment to never forget the heroes of that day.
“During this time of unprecedented division in our country, I am inspired to see so many communities across the country and around the world put their differences aside to unite in honor of all those touched by the events of September 11th, 2001.” said Ryan Manion, President of Travis Manion Foundation. “We challenge all Americans to join us this September, to ensure our future generations never forget the sacrifices of our veterans, active duty military, first responders, and civilians who were affected by the attacks on 9/11 and in the wars since.”
For more information or to register, visit 911heroesrun.org/charleston.