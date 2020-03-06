On Sunday, March 8 the JDRF Palmetto Chapter kicks off its 11th annual JDRF One Walk at Smythe Park on Daniel Island. Aiming to raise more than $230,000 to help fund critically needed Type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, the event, organized by JDRF volunteers, is expected to attract more than 1,500 supporters, including teams representing local businesses, families, schools and other organizations.
The event is one of approximately 160 JDRF One Walks nationwide that bring together hundreds of thousands of people each year who share JDRF’s vision to create a world without T1D.
“Each year more than 40,000 people are diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in the United States,” explains Paige Kuehmeier, Palmetto Chapter development coordinator. “We are thankful for the City of Charleston, our volunteers, donors and local sponsors for their continued support. Every participant and supporter of the JDRF One Walk helps us fund critical research that can lead to scientific breakthroughs and ultimately a cure.”
JDRF encourages people of all ages driven to support a great cause to participate in JDRF One Walk and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun, with music from y102.5, obstacle courses, T1D vendors, finish line snacks from Moe’s Southwest, Kona Ice, and more. Pre-registration is recommended and on-site check-in begins at 12:30pm. The entire JDRF One Walk will be approximately 1.2 miles long, both starting and ending back at Smythe Park.
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults at any age. In type 1 diabetes, the body's immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, eventually eliminating insulin production from the body. T1D requires rigorous 24/7 monitoring of blood glucose levels to avoid devastating complications. T1D onset is sudden and unpreventable, and it is unrelated to diet or lifestyle.
JDRF One Walk is a powerful peer-to-peer fundraising program T1D. It is comprised of a community that is dedicated to supporting the millions of people living with T1D each and every day. Whether they have a direct connection to the disease or not, everyone who joins JDRF One Walk is united and passionate about showing their support in accelerating life-changing breakthroughs that get us closer to a cure and providing hope to those affected by T1D.
To learn more, visit jdrf.org.