The Town of Mount Pleasant announced Thursday the cancellation of ArtFest, slated for Saturday, March 14, to safeguard against COVID-19 and the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
“Every year, we look forward to bringing our families and cultural enthusiasts together with budding and professional artists for an event that showcases local and regional artistic talents,” said Steve Gergick, Recreation Department director. “To prevent unnecessary exposure to COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel ArtFest 2020. We thank our artists, audience, presenters and venue staff for their understanding and support at this time.”