The Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired South Carolina (ABVI) raised a record-breaking $240,000 during Noir, a blind dining experience.
Guests gathered for the sixth annual event at Memminger Auditorium on Jan. 23. The evening featured a cocktail reception, live and silent auction, live music and a blind dining experience. Guests were asked to wear blindfolds during their main course to experience dining in the dark.
Proceeds from the evening will support vision rehabilitation services for blind and visually impaired adults in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties.
“Our Association is grateful for the support we received from so many generous donors and sponsors during Noir,” said Courtney Plotner, president and CEO of ABVI. “This is an exciting time for our association as we are preparing to open a second location in Ladson to better reach the more than 15,000 adults living in the tri-county with a visual impairment. The money raised during Noir will support clients in our Charleston and Ladson vision rehabilitation centers as they work to learn new approaches to daily life.”
Noir is ABVI’s largest annual fundraiser. The event would not be possible without the support of our top sponsors including Guiding Eyes for the Blind, PURE Insurance and inventivEVENTS. For a full list of all Noir sponsors, visit abvisc.org/com.