Residents and property owners are invited to attend a visioning session for the Town of McClellanville’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan March 30th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the McClellanville Town Hall.
Partnering with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG), the initial Visioning Session will provide an overview of the comprehensive planning process, followed by a breakout session where attendees will be able to engage with project team members to identify issues or challenges, strengths and opportunities for the Town’s future using maps, posters and other visuals of the Town’s existing conditions.
“At the visioning session community members will review and consider a number of relevant issues in the Town such as population, housing, land use, economic development, community facilities, cultural and natural resources, resiliency and transportation,” said BCDCOG planning director Kathryn Basha. “The Town is required to update its comprehensive plan, which serves as a framework for policy decisions related to growth and development, every decade and will be adopting the 2020 Plan later this year.”
The Town will be setting up a webpage to allow for ongoing dialogue with the community to receive feedback on how residents envision the future of McClellanville, and to answer additional questions throughout the Plan’s development. Updates to Town’s website for posting of meeting materials, surveys, and future meetings will begin April 1st.
“Community participation is key to creating and realizing a plan that reflects the vision of McClellanville,” Basha said. “We encourage the public to attend and provide their input to help shape the future of the Town of McClellanville.”