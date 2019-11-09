Emergencies don’t take a holiday. There is a constant need for blood donors in the Lowcountry to give and help ensure patients can get the treatment they need at a moment’s notice.
The holiday season is an important time to give blood and platelets. A seasonal decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors get busy with family gatherings and travel. In addition, severe winter weather can cause blood drive cancellations and negatively affect the blood supply. Patients who depend on transfusions can’t afford for there to be a shortage of blood.
Give the gift of life – make an appointment to donate blood and platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Upcoming Mount Pleasant blood donation opportunities:
- Dec. 5 from 9 a.m.- 3p.m. at the Town of Mt. Pleasant, 100 Ann Edwards Ln. Sponsor code: TOMP. All presenting donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
- Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Street. Sponsor code: Bloodblitz. All presenting donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.
- Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Church of the Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2115 Hwy 17 North. Sponsor code: Relay. All presenting donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt.