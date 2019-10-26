Be A Mentor, a non-profit children’s advocacy organization, is excited to announce its seventh annual “Going Places Gala: Light The Path” to be held on Friday, Nov. 8 from 7-10 p.m. The fundraiser will take place at Sterling Hall at Hyatt Place Hyatt House located at 560 King Street, Charleston.
As the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Going Places Gala celebrates over 250 mentors in the Charleston area who are lighting the path for hundreds of youth every week during the school year. The Gala will be sponsored by local and national businesses such as South Carolina Federal, Carolina One Realty, Coastal Wealth Management, and Good Life Financial. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
With delicious food, cocktails, and entertainment by local band Greg Keys & Co., the Gala will feature a silent auction with big-ticket items like airfare, spa treatments, vacation experiences, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a “Wine Pull” and “Caps for Kids.” Be A Mentor would like to thank Mosaic Catering, Pure Luxe Bride, Juniper & Jasmine Events, and Salthouse for their generous culinary and design donations.
In addition to the Gala, Be A Mentor also hosts a VIP cocktail reception before the Gala at Uptown Social from 5-7 p.m. This will be open to any official sponsors of the Gala, or attendees can upgrade their general admission ticket to a VIP ticket for an additional $25. The VIP cocktail reception will include drinks, appetizers, live entertainment and the chance to win a big-ticket item through a raffle prize (TBA).
To purchase tickets, visit beamentornow.org/gala19.html. Tickets are $85 per person. For information on how you or your business can become a sponsor, email Executive Director Alex Moor at amoor@beamentornow.org.