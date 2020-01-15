January is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lowcountry (BBBSL) is celebrating those who are already volunteering as mentors “Bigs,” while also recruiting new volunteers.
Every January, the news is full of the same stories: people are trying to eat more healthfully and hit the gym more often. This year, BBBSL is changing that story and asking: What if this year, you could resolve to something even more important, more impactful? What if you could make a resolution worth keeping, one that inspires more resolutions?
In 2020, BBBSL is asking people in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties to resolve to become a Big Brother or Big Sister. “Bettering yourself in the new year is a great goal,” said Merridith Crowe, BBBSL chief executive officer. “But we know people are also thinking about how to better their community and how to make sure that when they reflect on the year, they know they made a difference.”
In our region, more than 300 youth, including 220 boys, are waiting to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister who will inspire them to reach their potential. The only way to meet this need is for more adults to step up and volunteer to become Bigs. Being a Big is not complicated. It simply requires a willingness to commit to spending a few hours a month with a young person doing ordinary things that you love to do, like playing basketball, visiting the library or learning how to cook. The results are extraordinary with Little Brothers and Little Sisters benefiting greatly by their matches in critical areas:
- Education (Ex. 77 percent of Littles say they are doing better in school because of their Bigs)
- Juvenile justice (Ex. 76 percent of Littles say they learned right from wrong from their Bigs)
- Self-confidence (Ex. 90 percent of Littles say their Bigs made them feel better about themselves)
Tri-county residents can get involved with National Mentoring Month by contacting BBBSL at (843) 401-3556 or by visiting www.bbbslowcountry.org and clicking “Be A Big.”
On social media, residents can support BBBSL by following the non-profit organization on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. Throughout the month, BBBSL is encouraging followers to tag a friend who would be a great Big Brother or Big Sister, using the hashtag #TheBigResolution. Visit thebigresolution.com to learn more.