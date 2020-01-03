The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) has announced a $350,000 donation from Boeing South Carolina to provide funding to build the first certified early childhood “Fab Lab” in the Southeast. This new makerspace will spark interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) concepts.
“This transformational donation from Boeing will help us create a makerspace that will provide families a hands-on entry point for math and engineering concepts, as well as experimentation and process-based thinking,” said Nichole Myles, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “The makerspace will guide visitors through creative and technical problem-solving processes while providing authentic encounters with technology. We are thrilled to partner with Boeing to bring this type of important learning to life.”
The new makerspace will provide visitors the opportunity to explore making and building projects with real tools and materials. Designed with use by individuals, families and school audiences in mind, the makerspace will feature exciting 21st Century tools such as 3D printers and a laser cutter as well as analog tools for designing, exploring and prototyping.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the future of the CML,” said Lindsay Leonard, senior director for national strategy and engagement and government operations. “We believe the new makerspace and its Safety Stations will provide an opportunity for children of all ages to benefit from hands-on learning in both STEM and safety, of which are very important in growing the Palmetto State’s future pipeline for STEM-based careers. CML’s dedication to instilling the value of safety and critical thinking is why we are proud to be a partner in this design.”
The makerspace is one of nine new state-of-the-art exhibits planned as part of the Make & Believe campaign to re-imagine the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. CML announced the $6.2M capital campaign in May 2019. The museum is currently seeking contributions to bring the campaign to a successful conclusion. For more information and to donate, visit exploreCML.org/make-and-believe.