On Aug. 17, Boy Scout Troop 502, led by Scoutmaster Guy Powell, held a Court of Honor recognizing Michael Calvary “Cal” Frame on his attaining the rank of Eagle Scout. In attendance with the scouts at the First United Methodist Church on the Isle of Palms were family, friends and those who have supported Frame throughout the years.
During the ceremony, Mount Pleasant Town Councilmember Jim Owens delivered a speech to the attendees. Owens also presented a frame with a key to the town and a letter from Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie. His mother, Kathy Frame, is a Procurement Officer for the Town of Mount Pleasant.
Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) President Emeritus Chris Staubes read aloud a resolution of the Board of Directors of the MPCC recognizing Frame on his commitment to excellence in obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout.