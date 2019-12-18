Brandon Ray, golf PGA teaching professional with Patriots Point Links on Charleston Harbor, has been honored with the 2019 Hilton Head Chapter PGA Teacher of the Year award.
Each year, the Hilton Head Chapter PGA Teacher of the Year is awarded to the member that has performed outstanding service as a golf professional. The recipient of the award is selected based on their overall performance in teaching unusual, innovative and special programs that the professional has implemented. Additionally, the recipient of the award is chosen based off their exposure in articles published in books and magazines.
A graduate of Campbell University with a degree in Business Administration and a focus on Professional Golf Management, Ray brings to Patriots Point Links more than twenty years of experience in the golf industry. Ray began his career in golf in high school as a cart attendant at RiverPines Golf Club. During his time at RiverPines, he studied under Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Instructor” Mike Perpich. While at Campbell University, Ray caddied at Pinehurst Resort and studied under Golf Digest’s “Top 50 Instructor” David Orr. Upon graduating, Ray implemented a successful junior program at Hamilton Mill Golf Club in Dacula, Ga before moving on to teach for the PGA Tour Superstore and GolfTec. In this position, he learned how to better utilize technology in his instructional methods.
The wealth of knowledge Ray gained from his experience led him to his current position as teaching professional at Patriots Point Links, where he has been a celebrated member of the team for more than a decade. Ray operates Lowcountry Lessons as a full-time teaching professional at Patriots Point Links, where he incorporates video, radar technology and 3D motion capture into his golf lessons for men, women and children.
In addition to being named the 2019 Hilton Head Chapter PGA Teacher of the Year, Ray has received many accolades including being named one of the “Best Teachers in South Carolina” by Golf Digest in 2018 through 2020 and one of the “Top 50 Master Junior Coaches” by US Kids.
“We at Patriots Point Links on Charleston Harbor are thrilled and very proud of Brandon for receiving this exceptional award,” said Brad Parker, General Manager of Patriots Point Links. “Brandon’s cutting-edge approach to golf instruction is an unparalleled asset to our members and guests, and this high honor is well deserved.”
Lowcountry Lessons at Patriots Point Links is offering a special on online lessons through Christmas. Visit LowcountryLessons.com for more information.