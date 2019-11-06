The 2019 white-tailed deer archery hunts on Bulls Island, Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge will be held Nov. 4-9 and Dec. 2-7. Hunters must possess the required state hunting license. Each hunter will check in and register before setting up camp and/or starting to hunt. Hunters under the age of 16 must have successfully completed a State approved hunters education course and be under the immediate supervision of an adult. On Sunday, Nov. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 1 at 5:00 p.m., the Federal Wildlife Officer (FWO) and Refuge Manager will conduct a meeting with archers to discuss refuge hunt regulations.
The camping area on Bulls Island will remain open from 9 a.m. on the Sunday preceding each hunt until noon on the Sunday following each hunt. Only registered hunters will be allowed to camp. Water and restroom facilities are the only amenities provided on the island. Overnight parking is permitted at Garris Landing during the archery hunts.
Hunters must provide their own transportation to and from Bulls Island or make transport arrangements with the refuge concession Coastal Expeditions by calling 843.884.7684. Only portable hunting stands that will not injure living trees are allowed. Crossbows, firearms and ammunition, motorized equipment, poison arrows, dogs, nails, wire, paint and flagging are prohibited. Bicycles are allowed for use on service roads. All deer, regardless of sex, must be tagged. Tags will be provided by Cape Romain NWR.
The archery hunt on Bulls Island assists management in maintaining the deer population at a level compatible with the environment, and permits the use of a valuable renewable resource.
Visit Cape Romain’s website at fws.gov/refuge/cape_romain for a copy of the hunt permit. For additional information, please call the Refuge office at (843) 928-3264. Hunt permits are available at the Refuge Headquarters Office Monday – Friday and, Wednesday – Saturday at the Sewee Visitor & Environmental Education Center, 5821 Hwy 17 North, Awendaw, SC 29429.
