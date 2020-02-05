The America Camellia Society chapter, Coastal Carolina, held its 71st annual flower show on Jan. 25 at the Danny Jones Armory Complex in North Charleston, SC. Over 400 attendees visited the show and enjoyed 1,457 blooms on display. Several local residents and society members won awards.
Mike Denson of Mount Pleasant won best in show for the unprotected japonica, gold certificate for unprotected japonica, best medium sized japonica, best very large unprotected reticulata, and a Court of Honor award for reticulata.
Geary and Bonnie Serpas of Santee won Reticulata small, medium, large unprotected, best “Miss Charleston Variegated” unprotected, and had two entries with the Court of Honor. The Serpases also were the runner-up in three other categories.
Miles and Brenda Beach of Mount Pleasant won best species with “Eago Corkscrew” and were runner-up for small japonica unprotected.
Jimmy Williams of Summerville was awarded best formal double with his entry of “October Affair.”
Wesley and Martha Fischer of Mount Pleasant won the award for best white japonica with their entry of “Sea Foam.”
Tony and Christine Smith had two entries into the Court of Honor with “Little Too” and “Tamano-ura.”
The local bloom categories were won by Marilyn Laserna and Harvey McCormick with the exception of “Best in Show” which was awarded to Steve Handzo’s “Show Time” entry.
The novice category was won by Steve Burn of Walterboro for his entry of “Carter’s Sunburst.”
“This was one of the largest shows in recent memory and it exceeded our expectations,” according to society president, Christine Andrews Smith. “Councilman Bob King has invited us back next year and we have secured the facility for January 23rd, 2021.”
For more information about the event contact Smith at 843-367-9596 or by emailing coastalcarolinacamelliasociety@gmail.com.