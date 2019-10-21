Camp Rise Above is hosting its largest fundraising event of the year on Nov.3 at the beautiful Gold Bug Island. Guests will enjoy oysters, chili, drinks, live music, and an auction for a great cause.
Every year, Camp Rise Above (CRA) serves hundreds of children with serious illnesses and life challenges. Through in-hospital day camps, summer camp sessions for more than 15 populations, and numerous events for families throughout the year, CRA strives to create a community of children that can connect and enjoy the magic of childhood.
In its fourth year, the CRA Oyster Roast boasts local oysters, great views, and a wonderful chance to be part of the organization’s growth for just $40 a ticket. With support from Holy City Brewing and the Law Office of Jennifer Williams, this year’s event will be the biggest yet and tickets will sell out soon!
To buy your tickets today, visit www.CampRiseAbove.org or call 843.300.9100.