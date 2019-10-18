Faculty and students from Philip Simmons High School have been selected to design and create a Lowcountry-themed structure out of full cans of food as part of Canstruction, scheduled for Nov. 16 at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. Canstruction is a collaboration with ABCNews4, Lowcountry Food Bank and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, sponsored locally by South Carolina Federal Credit Union.
A “Can you do it?” call-to-artists was issued in June. Sixteen local artists submitted qualifications for this unique project. Philip Simmons High School was selected as teacher leads Kathryn Sablotsky and Anne Magill Payne noted they would be building a team of students and staff from their high school to help with the planning and build. These engineering teachers at Philip Simmons High School are going to incorporate their students’ ingenuity in the design.
The Canstruction team will be building a tall gate with two palm trees, inspired by professional gate blacksmith and school namesake, Philip Simmons, who worked with iron to create some of the most well-known iron gates in Charleston. The finished sculpture will utilize thousands of cans of food. Following the unveiling at a special event on Nov. 16 from noon to 3 p.m., all canned goods will be donated to Lowcountry Food Bank.
Event attendees are encouraged to bring additional canned goods for donation and will enjoy food plus snacks, live entertainment by Chance and Circumstance, jump castle, face painting arts plus crafts and more.
Canstruction is the only international canned food drive that invites and empowers designers, architects, engineers – and in this case, high school students - to help end world hunger.
“Mount Pleasant Towne Centre continues to be the heart of our local community and we are thrilled to be able to work with this amazing local high school team to help the hungry in Charleston,” says Kathleen Herrmann, marketing director for Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. “We cannot wait to see the canned sculpture completed; we are sure it will be an incredible work of art.”
“We are overjoyed that Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, with ABC 4, will be hosting a family friendly event, while helping the Lowcountry Food Bank teach our community about the needs of our neighbors,” says Alexis Barbalace, annual giving officer at the Lowcountry Food Bank. “We are thrilled that students are taking the initiative to help raise awareness about hunger and its overarching effects to our community. We cannot wait to see how they will use nutritious, non-perishable items to create their “Canstruction.”