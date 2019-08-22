On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Palmetto Islands County Park, Carolina Children’s Charity will host their newly Care-Give-Run 5K Partial Trail Run and Family Fun Walk to benefit Lowcountry children with birth defects and childhood diseases. This year’s event is presented by Vertical Bridge.
Carolina Children’s Charity was founded in 1987 to help local children who have challenging medical needs, related to their diagnoses, gain access to items and services deemed medically necessary and medically beneficial. These items and services enhance their growth and development, enabling these precious children to maximize their fullest potential in life.
Carolina Children’s Charity extends an invitation to all that want to participate in this fun family day, featuring a 5K Partial Trail Run and the Family Fun Walk. Other family activities, along with the Run and Walk, include jump castles, local mascot appearances, live music, food truck, ice cream truck, games, and sponsor tables with many special goodies. One affordable cost per person, entitles each individual in attendance, to all activities. Prizes will be awarded for many of the 39 Run categories, and Walk team prizes too.
Please visit cccrunwalk2019.eventbrite.com to register and pay online, or visit www.carolinachildren.org for more info.