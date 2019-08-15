Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) will host its 16th annual “A Night for the Children Gala” September 19, 2019. This year’s event will take place in The Cedar Room at The Cigar Factory, located in Charleston, South Carolina. The best black-tie “with flair” event in the Lowcountry, CYDC’s A Night for the Children Gala, is a night for celebrating, support, and giving back. Guests will enjoy a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, live music, dancing and special performances from CYDC residents. This year’s theme is “A World of Pure Imagination,” showcasing beautiful décor and ambiance from the world of Willy Wonka.
The night will once again feature a Diamonds Direct “Golden Ticket” raffle to win a beautiful piece of jewelry along with curated live and silent auction packages. A new VIP experience is added to this year’s event kicking off at Mercantile and Mash with a specialty cocktail, hors d'oeuvres, raffle, and live music by Ann Caldwell.
CYDC is proud to announce its Presenting Sponsor is, Delaney Oyster House, a new raw bar and seafood-focused restaurant in the heart of Charleston, SC.
Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC), offers a continuum of services from prevention to transition designed to protect childhood, empower families, and prepare youth for adulthood. CYDC is committed to empower and equip our community’s most vulnerable children by providing a safe environment, educational support, and career readiness, in collaboration with families and community partners. CYDC is dedicated in caring for young people who are victims of physical and sexual abuse, neglect, and abandonment, as well as, providing resources and support to area families at risk of having their children removed.