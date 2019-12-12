Many public transit trips begin with a walk or bike ride. This holiday season the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) wants to help riders overcome what's been dubbed the first mile-last mile problem and also spread some Christmas cheer.
CARTA is partnering with Affordabike to refurbish 20 lost-and-found bicycles and give them away to riders in order to help them navigate walks of more than a quarter mile to their stop or final destination. A quarter mile is roughly the maximum distance most people find comfortable to walk to a stop.
Riders who could use two new wheels – or individuals who know someone who fits the bill – can submit requests or nominations through Dec. 17 by:
- Messaging the CARTA Facebook account
- Tagging @RideCARTA on Twitter
- Emailing memerson@ridecarta.com
All CARTA buses, except free DASH shuttles, are equipped with bike racks as part of the system’s no-cost and easy-to-use Rack and Ride program.
Recipients of the Christmas bike giveaway will be selected by CARTA staff. Bikes will be available for collection from the CARTA facility at 3664 Leeds Ave. in North Charleston Dec. 18-20.