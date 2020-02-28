Throughout the day today and into this evening, please expect service delays and/or possible detours related to President Trump’s visit and subsequent road closures.
Potentially impacted routes include: Express 3, Express 4 and local routes 11, 12, 13 and 104, though traffic impacts could affect areas throughout the service area.
Customer service representatives will be standing by this afternoon at (843) 724-7420 to share details as they’re available.
Updates will also be available via CARTA social media channels.