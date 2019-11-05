Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority and TriCounty Link service will be free on Election Day, today, the transit agency announced.
Riders will need to present a voter registration card or their "I Voted" sticker for the free fare.
“We want all eligible voters in the Lowcountry to have access to one of our country’s fundamental rights, without having to overcome mobility or economic barriers,” said Ron Mitchum, the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments executive director.
For more information on routes and schedules, visit RideCARTA.com and RideTriCountyLink.com.