CARTA, the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new fleet of zero-emission, battery-electric buses on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Acquired as a part of the Federal Transportation Authority (FTA) Low- or No-Emission (Low-No) Grant program, the buses are set to go into full service in the first quarter of 2020.
In July 2018, the CARTA board of directors passed a resolution to transition its entire fleet of fixed-route buses to zero-emission battery-electrics over the next several years. The ribbon cutting marks the next step in the regional transit strategy.
Mike Seekings, CARTA board chairman and CARTA Board of Directors attended the ribbon cutting at the CARTA Administrative & Operations Office at 3664 Leeds Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405.