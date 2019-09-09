This September, Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is joining the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide for Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time to remind parents, caregivers and students that a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Throughout the month, CCPL will be marking this event by visiting schools to sign-up students, featuring local celebrities posing with their library cards on its social media platforms, and hosting online contests with free giveaways provided by generous local sponsors.
A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, workforce development resources and makerspaces, libraries transform lives through education.
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together. CCPL offers food literacy programs and cooking courses in partnership with the Lowcountry Food Bank throughout the year at many library locations. The Library’s Tech Team provides technology classes that range from basic computing to lessons on how to cut the cable cord and stream television and video.
CCPL also checks out items beyond books, such as DVDs/Blu-Rays, telescopes, digital magnifiers, hotspots that provide free Wi-Fi, children’s launchpad tablets and more. The library’s access to digital tools is also an invaluable resource. CCPL provides access to more than 50 databases and subscription services. Patrons with a CCPL card number can access resources for free like Consumer Reports, the Mango language learning program, the electronic version of the New York Times, and Learning Express, which provides practice testing for the G.E.D., nursing exams, license exams, and much more.
Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.
“Our library programs serve students and people of all ages,” says Natalie Hauff, CCPL’s Director of Communications, Programming and Outreach. “For younger children, we offer early literacy resources to help them learn to read and encourage school readiness. We work to keep teens engaged by providing creative programs focused on art and STEM, as well as programs that develop skills needed in college and in the workforce. Adults can access work readiness resources in technology and digital literacy through our Tech Team courses, health and wellness programs, and much more.”
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please visit one of our 17 branches in person or online at ccpl.org/how-do-i.