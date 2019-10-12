Charleston County Public Library is coming to a location near you, with the launch of a new Mobile Library in early 2020. The Mobile Library will be replacing the current bookmobile.
“This vehicle will be bigger and better, providing way more than checking out books and DVDs,” said executive director Angela Craig. “It’s a library on wheels that will provide materials for checkout but also offer computer use, our storytimes and other signature programming. It will deliver the services that are embedded in our core four functions − community engagement, educational success, workforce development and literacy.”
CCPL’s Outreach staff is evaluating the current routes and considering new stops for the Mobile Library, which will operate on the mission of providing equitable access to library programming, materials, technology and services to patrons outside the walls of CCPL facilities. The mission has a focused effort on reaching the vulnerable and underserved populations of Charleston County.
If your organization, housing facility or business would like to be considered as a recurring stop by the new Mobile Library in 2020, please fill out this form by Nov. 4. For more information about CCPL, visit ccpl.org.