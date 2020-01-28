Whether it’s the SAT, PSAT, ACT or others, testing season can be an extremely stressful time for students. This February, the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) hopes to ease that burden by helping teens prepare for testing for free through the EBSCO LearningExpress database.
“Many of the testing prep classes, private tutors and online courses available to students can be pretty cumbersome and expensive,” said Darcy Coover, CCPL’s Young Adult Programming coordinator. “We’re excited to be able to offer teens a simple, convenient and, most importantly, free way to get test-ready.”
EBSCO’s LearningExpress is a database of free interactive tools available to library patrons that can help learners of all ages reach their educational and professional goals. CCPL will be hosting special programs throughout the entire month of February at seven library branches that will teach students all about the free test prep materials, how to access the practice exams, and more available at their disposal through LearningExpress. In addition to test prep, each session will also have free pizza, so no student will leave empty-handed!
Courses are available for teens, grades 9-12, and their caretakers. Dates include:
- Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. – Main Library
- Thursday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. – John L. Dart Library
- Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1:30 p.m. – Dorchester Road Regional Library
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. – Wando Mount Pleasant Library
- Saturday, Feb. 15 at 12:30 p.m. – Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library
- Monday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. – John’s Island Regional Library
- Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. – Baxter-Patrick James Island Library
For more information, visit ccpl.org. To sign up for a specific course, please contact the branch.