Community members without access to internet are invited to access the Wi-Fi outside of any of the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) branches. While CCPL remains closed due to the coronavirus, the Library’s Wi-Fi extends beyond the walls of its buildings, providing access to patrons in the facility’s parking lot areas. The free Wi-Fi access will be available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the public areas outside of each of the 17 branches. For a full list of branch locations, see below.
“People depend on our libraries for access to a number of services, including free wireless internet, that they might not otherwise have,” said Angela Craig, CCPL executive director. “Especially while children are asked to work on school work from home, it’s vital that we keep doing everything in our power to provide for everyone in our community during these challenging times, including those without access.”
The free Wi-Fi is available near each library building (proximity varies by branch). CCPL’s Wi-Fi is named “CCPL-Guest" and does not require a password. A library card is not required to access the free wireless internet. For those traveling to the branches by car, CCPL asks that you remain in your vehicle while using the internet. If you are walking or biking, please exercise best social distancing practices. Security and local law enforcement will be patrolling the branches to ensure public safety.
In addition to free Wi-Fi, CCPL has extended its digital resources, virtual programs/services and more to better accommodate patrons during branch closures. This includes a new temporary e-card for patrons to access many of these resources, which include free access to subscription services like the New York Times, Lynda (professional development video tutorials, Mango (language learning), Learning Express (test prep for SAT, ACT, license exams and more), Ancestry and much more. For more information, visit ccpl.org.