Charleston County Parks provides Special Events status following Hurricane Dorian.
Cancelled:
- Dog Day Afternoon at Splash Island Waterpark
- Cast Off Fishing Tournament at Mount Pleasant Pier
Postponed:
- Special Olympics Kayak Competition at James Island County Park (new date TBA)
- Poetry at McLeod Plantation Historic Site (new date TBA)
- Shaggin’ on the Cooper Postponed until Oct. 5.
-
To be determined:
- Dog Day Afternoon at Whirlin’ Waters
All Charleston County Parks remain closed as we continue to assess damage and clean up. Please read on for further details.
The Campground at James Island County Park will be closed Saturday, and all shelter reservations are canceled. Please visit CharlestonCountyParks.com for details.