The Charleston Friends of the Library will host the 38th annual That Big Book Sale, Oct. 11-13 at the Omar Shrine Auditorium (176 Patriots Point Rd.) Over 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs, books on CDs, sheet music and maps will be on sale to the public with prices starting at just 50 cents. For the price of a movie ticket, shoppers can walk out with a basket full of books, DVDs and CDs that they can enjoy over and over again, or pass on to a friend. Admission to the event is free.
The Charleston County Library system continues to see a huge surge in patron interest: people are flooding in to attend computer and resume preparation classes, enjoy free writing workshops led by Charleston’s best writers, participate in children’s story hours, watch the Metropolitan Opera simulcast, and, of course, check out a wide array of books, DVDs, CDs and more. And it’s all free. For over 30 years, The Friends of the Library, a nonprofit, has been busy raising money to help the library support all of these exciting community events.
The Big Book Sale will be held Oct. 11-13:
- Friday 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Items will be half price on Sunday, with the exception of tote bags. A special preview sale for Friends of the Library members will be held during the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. Checks, cash, and major credit cards accepted. You can become a member of the Friends of the Library for $20 (individuals) or $35 (families) at the door.
The Friends of the Library is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to assisting the Charleston County Library by providing annual funding for more than 6,000 community programs and classes which are free throughout the county’s 17 branch library network.
For information visit charlestonlibraryfriends.org or call 843-805-6882.