Looking for some extra stocking stuffers this Christmas? Shopping for Kwanzaa or a New Year's Party? Come shop the Charleston Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, and support your local library system for the holidays.
That Holiday Book Sale is set for Friday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Rd, Mount Pleasant, 29466.
This year’s sale will feature more than 15,000 books, CDs, and DVDs with gift-giving in mind. With low prices starting at $1, this is a bargain that can't be beat. Books, DVDs, and CDs, will be available with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, classics, large print, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics. All books were donated and have been sorted and selected for top quality.
Proceeds from the event will help support more than 7,000 free community programs offered through the Charleston County Library system.
Admission is free both Friday and Saturday. A special Member Event for Friends of the Library members will be held on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 4 from 5-7:30 p.m. Guests can become a member of the Friends of the Library at the door. Individual memberships are $20 and Family memberships can be purchased for $35. Checks, cash, and major credit cards accepted.
The Charleston Friends of the Library is a non-profit volunteer organization that raises money through book sales to help fund Library services, equipment, training, materials and public programming. That HOLIDAY Book Sale is one of five book sales held throughout the year by the Charleston Friends of the Library. Please visit CharlestonLibraryFriends.org for more info.