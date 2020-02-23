The Lincoln Tubman Foundation recently received a three-year grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime (OVC) to support the initiatives of the Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force.
This grant awarded $549,345 in order to support direct, comprehensive services for both child and adult victims of trafficking. As a partner on this grant, Charleston Pro Bono is hiring an attorney to work exclusively with victims of human trafficking, providing assistance such as family law and housing law, victim’s rights enforcement and immigration relief for human trafficking victims.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s 2019 Report noted a 360% increase in recorded victims of human trafficking in South Carolina. As more victims are being identified, the need for additional services has become more apparent. The OVC Grant provides funds to increase resources for U.S. citizens and foreign nationals, including case management, crisis intervention, housing, medical treatment and legal assistance.
Many services are still being built up for victims of human trafficking in our area, but having an attorney position dedicated solely to fulfilling legal needs is a top priority for the Task Force. Overcoming legal barriers is a key step in healing for victims of trafficking as they restart their lives. Access to stable housing and meaningful employment are often contingent upon attainment of one’s rights and status under the law. Thanks to this partnership with Charleston Pro Bono, victims will be able to access their rights and receive critical legal help.
The Tri-County Human Trafficking Task Force is thankful to work with Charleston Pro Bono and this new attorney in order to reduce further victimization for survivors of human trafficking and empower them toward independence.