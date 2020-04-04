The Charleston RiverDogs announced that beginning April 2, the ballclub – whose season’s start has been delayed by COVID-19 – will begin drive through lunch service at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Vice President of Food and Beverage Josh Shea, a longtime chef in the Charleston culinary scene, has created a special menu, from which patrons can order for pickup during lunchtime Tuesday through Friday for the foreseeable future. On Mondays, Shea will prepare 100 meals to be donated to various front-line COVID-19 responders in the Charleston area.
The RiverDogs, long-known as one of baseball’s nationwide leaders in food and drink creativity at the ballpark, will roll out a full menu prepared and cooked in the kitchen of the Segra Club at Riley Park. Items for purchase include ballpark favorites (yes, you can get the HomeWrecker) and healthy options, inspired by the RiverDogs’ partnership with MUSC Health.
Online orders can be placed at http://charlestonriverdogs.ehopper.info/. Lunches will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and available for pickup from the VIP lot directly adjacent to Riley Park. Also included on the menu are Kids Meals, which come with RiverDogs baseball cards, and all meal orders include two free RiverDogs ticket vouchers, good for any game in the 2020 season.
The RiverDogs will also take the chance to give back to the community in this time of need. Individuals can nominate groups of community members working to fight the effects of COVID-19, including first responders and medical professionals, for free lunch for up to 100 through an online nomination form. The RiverDogs will choose recipients and deliver hot lunches each Monday, starting on Monday, April 6. The link for nomination is: https://forms.gle/yQx2sFD1j9HD94fx6.
“We’re not, unfortunately, making final preparations for RiverDogs baseball as we normally would be rolling into April,” said president and general manager Dave Echols. “However, we believe using our resources and talent to offer an option for drive through meals and help those who are hard at work on this pandemic is a way to still be a positive force in this community.”
In offering this special menu, the RiverDogs have enacted additional health measures to ensure the safety of both its employees and its patrons. Additional sanitizers will be placed throughout the ballpark and pickup location, and health checks will be conducted on the limited RiverDogs employees involved in food service. The operation is made possible in large part due to its longstanding partnerships with Sysco and Pepsi.
All links are available at milb.com/charleston/ballpark/drive-thru.
The Latest on the RiverDogs
The health and safety of RiverDogs fans and employees is of the utmost importance to the organization and we support Minor League Baseball’s decision to delay the start of the 2020 season in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). This is a fluid, rapidly evolving situation and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities are following the recommendations set forth by local, state and national officials. At this time, the RiverDogs remain unsure as to what extent this delay will have on our season. RiverDogs season tickets, partial season plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2020 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets. A full schedule and list of game times for the 2020 season is also available at riverdogs.com.