The Charleston, SC Chapter of The Links will host A Celebration of Excellence in Education, on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Marriott Charleston Ballroom. Dr. Paula Orr, president of the Charleston chapter, announced plans to spotlight the contributions of the Palmetto State’s eight historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) at the 2020 fundraising event.
Proceeds from The Links Love HBCUs gala will provide scholarship support for students enrolled at Allen University (Columbia); Benedict College (Columbia), Claflin University (Orangeburg); Clinton College (Rock Hill); Denmark Technical College (Denmark); Morris College (Sumter); South Carolina State University (Orangeburg) and Voorhees College (Denmark).
“Significant challenges face HBCUs and their students. Diminishing federal, private and public financial support can be provided by our collective efforts,” Dr. Orr said. “The host committee consists of civic leaders who agree that HBCUs have been pivotal in the realization of the American Dream that has provided educational and professional opportunities for African Americans.”
For more information, email Dorothy G. Harrison, Gala Chairperson, at charleston@linksinc.org. The Charleston (SC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is a 501 © 3 organization serving underserved populations in the trident region. The Charleston chapter will celebrate 69 years of service at its Feb. 22 gala.