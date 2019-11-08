The Charleston Trident Fishing Tournament Committee recently voted to end the tournament of 53 years after its current season ended on Oct. 31.
“At this time, the committee has decided to not continue the tournament in its current format, but will continue to evaluate potential future tournament models and options based on community need,” said CCPRC recreation director Steve Hutton.
The Trident Fishing Tournament recognizes outstanding saltwater and freshwater catches in the tri-county area, with the tournament spanning Nov. 1 through Oct. 31 of each year. Anglers have been invited each year to venture into Lowcountry waters in Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester counties and to weigh their catches at official weigh stations for entry into the tournament.
After this year’s tournament ended on Oct. 31, it did not begin again on Nov. 1 and entries are longer accepted. The annual banquet will still be held in January to honor the 2018-19 tournament winners.
The Trident Fishing Tournament has been administered annually by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) along with the assistance of a volunteer committee comprised of local fishing club representatives and other avid anglers. CCPRC, local fishing clubs, individuals and organizations contribute financially to the operation of the tournament.
“We thank the public and the tournament’s many long-term supporters, and we have enjoyed working together to further the sport of fishing in our community for over 50 years,” Hutton said.