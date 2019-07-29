The Charleston Young Artists Guild (CYAG) completed the second and final phase of their playground project at the Daniel Island School on Saturday, July 27.
The Charleston Young Artists Guild is a non-profit organization comprised of young artists in grades 4-12. The aim of the Charleston Young Artists Guild is to create an environment which is conducive to the growth and development of emerging youth artists in the greater Charleston area which includes involvement in the community and a culture of learning from fellow artists.
At the first CYAG meeting of the year in January, CYAG members created designs for sidewalk paintings for the kindergarten and the third and fourth grade playgrounds at the Daniel Island School. Over Spring break, CYAG and North Charleston Artist Guild members worked hard over one week on the kindergarten playground. For the second phase of this project to complete the third and fourth grade playground, CYAG has once again collaborated with the North Charleston Artist Guild to help bring their designs for the Daniel Island School third and fourth grade playground to life.
The design centers around a treasure hunt through space and time including rainbow cornhole, the sidewalk is lava, lily pad stepping stones through alligator infested waters and more. The goal of this project is not only to bring beauty and imagination to a once empty space, but to show CYAG members and the community the importance and value of having youth art seen, appreciated and used.
The Charleston Young Artists guild typically meets monthly on the first Friday of the month at Black Tie Music Academy Daniel Island from 6:30-7:30 p.m.