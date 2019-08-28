The South Carolina Commission on Higher Education (CHE) announces a series of events to coincide with the 10th anniversary of College Application Month (CAM), which will be commemorated at three separate events in October.
During the months of August - November, high schools across the state will host college application events to assist students with the college application process. The CAM initiative began with a small pilot in 2009 implemented by the CHE. Since the first year, events have grown from 12 participating high schools with 1,000 high school seniors completing over 2,000 applications to over 237 high schools participating with 47,000 high school seniors completing an estimated 65,000 college applications. The goal of CAM is to provide a forum for all South Carolina seniors to complete and file college applications while receiving any assistance and resources they need to successfully access higher education. Admissions and recruiting personnel from our South Carolina colleges and universities will assist students with completing college applications at the school events.
Patricia Toliver, School Counseling Department Head at Summerville High School (Summerville, SC) has assisted with CAM activities for a number of years at the school. She states "Our students receive valuable assistance directly from College Admissions Representatives during the College Application Month events. It’s a perfect opportunity for students to have online access, and hands on support as they complete their college applications."
Marci Newman, Site Coordinator and Director of School Counseling at River Bluff High School (Lexington, SC), views the CAM program as an essential part of building key relationships in her school. She states “College Application Month is a great opportunity for high school seniors to not only apply to multiple colleges with waivers, but also to help make connections with fellow students, School Counselors, and College representatives.”
The fall semester of 2019 represents the 10th year of CAM. To celebrate the milestone, CHE will hold three anniversary events across the state: October 4th at Wando High School (Mt. Pleasant, SC); October 10th at Wade Hampton High School (Greenville, SC), and October 21st at Irmo High School (Columbia, SC). State and local leaders, including members of the S.C. General Assembly, will be on hand to help students complete college applications. The events will focus on honoring the program’s supporters and celebrating its progress. The events will be co-hosted by CHE, the local school districts, the College Board, and ACT.
For more information, including participating high schools and the most recent schedule of events to be held across South Carolina, please visit sccango.org.