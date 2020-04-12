Darkness to Light has released a new training, Protecting Children During a Crisis, to help adults and caregivers navigate the unusual circumstances they may be facing in protecting children from abuse due to the current global health crisis. Darkness to Light is providing this resource at no cost through its online portal. In its first week of release, more than 1,000 individuals signed up to complete the 30-minute training.
“We know that 30% of children who are sexually abused are abused by a family member,” said Katelyn N. Brewer, president and CEO of Darkness to Light. “The unintended consequence of social distancing and quarantines is – as you might expect – children now forced to spend long periods in their homes with an abuser. For so many children, school and extracurricular activities provide a refuge and now they may be feeling even more helpless and hopeless.”
Protecting Children During a Crisis is designed to help adults adapt to any situation where a parent or caregiver may need to modify the steps they take to protect children because of a situation out of their control. The training helps adults identify new situations and change child protection strategies in response.
The training can be accessed online at D2L.org and offers a crisis plan worksheet, featured videos, example scenarios and steps for minimizing the opportunity for child sexual abuse.
To learn more about the training or to find other resources, visit D2L.org.