The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) raised $109,000 at their A Night in the Emerald City Gala held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. These funds will be used to support CML’s Early Education Access Fund, which provides low-income children and families affordable access to the museum’s high-quality programming and experiences.
“We are so inspired by the generosity of the community that took part in this event, from our amazing planning committee to those who supported our online silent auction to our sponsors and attendees,” says Nichole Myles, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “This support reinforces our alignment with community values and our mission to engage young children’s potential by inviting families of all backgrounds to explore experiences that spark imagination and stimulate curiosity through the power of play.”
The sold-out event, held at The Dewberry Hotel, featured food, drinks and entertainment inspired by the Emerald City, featured in the classic film, The Wizard of Oz. Two-hundred guests were welcomed at the valet with a horse of a different color (provided by Palmetto Carriage) and indulged in food and drink provided by The Dewberry, including a five-foot tall rainbow display of macarons and a signature emerald green cocktail. The entire venue glowed green, and ice sculptures of the Emerald City and a ruby slipper and decorative poppies complimented the decor. Guests enjoyed big band swing music of the era and live performances by aerialist Rachel Strickland and her partners, who dressed as the wicked witch, a flying monkey and a tin lady.
Guests bid in a silent auction featuring a VIP package to the 2020 Volvo Car Open and donations from local jewelers and photographers. A live auction showcased luxurious experiences including a golf getaway in Doonbeg, Ireland, and a 10-day stay in the Dominican Republic. A game of heads or tails was played for the chance to win a moonstone and diamond necklace, valued at $1,100, donated by Croghan's Jewel Box.