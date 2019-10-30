35,894. That’s how many hours of volunteering Citadel cadets provided to the Lowcountry community as part of their servant leadership training during the last academic year. Many of those hours are provided on one day when cadets spread out across the tri-county area to help their neighbors.
Leadership Day 2019 took place this year on Oct. 23. Cadets volunteered their time and talents in more than 20 locations, from McClellanville to Wadmalaw Island.
Eight cadets worked with East Cooper Meals on Wheels (ECMOW) to prep, package and deliver meals.
