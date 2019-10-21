In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, students and staff from The Citadel’s Swain Department of Nursing hosted events to raise awareness of metastatic breast cancer.
The department screened two, back-to-back documentaries that showcase powerful stories surrounding breast cancer at Charleston Music Hall on Oct. 12. They also held a breast cancer awareness “fun run” and beach party on Isle of Palms on Oct. 13 (National Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day). The mile-long run took place outside The Citadel Beach Club. Both events are hosted by John O’Hurley, from Seinfield and Family Feud.
More information on both events can be found online at today.citadel.edu/citadel-nursing-students-leading-the-way-for-breast-cancer-awareness.