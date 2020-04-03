The local Boy Scouts of America announced this week that it is launching a new program that will offer virtual camping, and merit badge courses along with other online programs. Legare Clement, Scout Executive, said, “We are excited to use this time of social distancing to introduce our scouts to new ways to keep up with the fun of scouting and earn merit badges and rank advancement online”.
Ray Bryant, Council Commissioner, has been working to develop the program and has even started planning a virtual camping contest. Bryant said, “My staff is working on the ground rules, and the individual units will provide photos and videos of their virtual campouts. We know the scouts are really going to be exciting about this new program.”
The Boy Scouts of America was founded in 1910, over a century ago. Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the world-wide Boy Scout movement, wrote that to Be Prepared means “you are always in a state of readiness in mind and body to do your duty.” More than a century later, preparedness is still a cornerstone of Scouting.
Chris Staubes, President of the Coastal Carolina Council, said, “This is certainly a time that, as adult leaders, we can all use the scout motto, Be Prepared. Our mission is to make sure that these programs continue to develop and we learn to make the necessary changes to keep our boys and girls engaged in scouting’s adaptation to the digital world.”
For more information about the new program and scouting’s response to COVID-19, SCOUT ON! and Resources for At Home Scouting, visit www.CoastalCarolinaBSA.org or call the scout office at (843) 763-0305.