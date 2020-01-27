Chaplaincy _ Group.jpg

Nearly 30 individuals gathered for the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy award ceremony on Jan. 16.

 Provided

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy held their annual awards ceremony on Jan. 16 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in West Ashley. The individuals recognized serve the entire region during times of need and create lasting relationships with members of the community.

Members of the Mount Pleasant Fire and Police Departments’ Honor Guards provided the Presentation of Colors to open the ceremony.

Chaplaincy _ Honor Guard.jpg

Providing the Presentation of the Colors at the Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy award ceremony (from left) are Mount Pleasant Fire Department Firefighter Derek Brown and MPFD Firefighter Steve Gibbons. Corporal James Ryan III, with the North Charleston Police Department is playing bagpipes in the background.

The keynote speaker at the ceremony was Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds.

The 2019 Chaplain of the Year Award was given to Chaplain Amaris Jenkins.

For more information about Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy please visit coastalcrisischaplain.org.