Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy held their annual awards ceremony on Jan. 16 at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in West Ashley. The individuals recognized serve the entire region during times of need and create lasting relationships with members of the community.
Members of the Mount Pleasant Fire and Police Departments’ Honor Guards provided the Presentation of Colors to open the ceremony.
The keynote speaker at the ceremony was Charleston Police Department Chief Luther Reynolds.
The 2019 Chaplain of the Year Award was given to Chaplain Amaris Jenkins.
For more information about Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy please visit coastalcrisischaplain.org.