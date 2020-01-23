The College of Charleston’s Dance Team, The Cougarettes, finished 4th in the 2019 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida this weekend. The event hosted 5,500 of the country’s top college cheerleaders, dancers, and mascots from 242 teams with representation from 42 states and 10 countries. The teams are judged on the choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The Cougarettes placed 13th in their jazz division while finishing 4th in their HipHop division, setting record finishes in the Division 1 programs’ history.
Over 20,000 spectators attended the 25th anniversary of the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The competitions will air on ESPNU and ESPN2 in February, and viewers can check their local listings. You can see this nationally ranked Cougarettes dance team, coached by Patrice Christian and assistant LeAnn Boddie, during College of Charleston Cougar basketball games for the remainder of the season by purchasing tickets through the College of Charleston Ticket Office at cofcsports.com/tickets.
To view a video of the Cougarette's performance at Nationals, click here.